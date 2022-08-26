Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.14% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 451,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 310,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 14.7% during the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 35,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,458,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,216,000 after buying an additional 898,528 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

NYSE:PEB opened at $19.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $26.45.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.70%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Ron E. Jackson purchased 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $99,474.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 61,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,516.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $163,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 990,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,180,253.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ron E. Jackson purchased 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,474.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 61,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,516.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on PEB shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.25 to $23.25 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.92.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.