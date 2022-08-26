Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,416 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $19,215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 13,005 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Leidos by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 258,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,962,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE LDOS opened at $99.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.71. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on LDOS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

About Leidos

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.