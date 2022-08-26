State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 21,743 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,743 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Bank lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

NYSE RCL opened at $44.12 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $98.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 87.89% and a negative net margin of 95.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4190.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

