State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 35,955 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,955 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 60.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 26.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CAH stock opened at $69.10 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $71.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.13.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The business had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.