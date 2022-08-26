Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.05% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Up 2.5 %

FBHS stock opened at $67.07 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.86 and a 12 month high of $109.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on FBHS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.