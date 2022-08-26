State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 1,880 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in State Street by 5.2% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in State Street by 25.3% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 438.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,067,000 after purchasing an additional 761,958 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in State Street by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 136,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 74,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in State Street by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of State Street to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.81.

State Street Stock Performance

State Street Increases Dividend

Shares of STT opened at $71.67 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.79 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

