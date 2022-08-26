ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,938,000 after purchasing an additional 194,287 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,761,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,317,000 after purchasing an additional 246,454 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,736,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,324,000 after purchasing an additional 56,786 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ONEOK by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,527,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,289,000 after purchasing an additional 211,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.42.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:OKE opened at $66.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.70 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.72.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading

