Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,459 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.05% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $5,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZION. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,459,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,109,000 after buying an additional 322,397 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,719,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,917,000 after buying an additional 73,201 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,843,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,428,000 after buying an additional 14,851 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,636,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,350,000 after buying an additional 35,370 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 47.3% in the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,484,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,301,000 after buying an additional 476,457 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $57.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $47.92 and a 12 month high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 29.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $269,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,135.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,851.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $269,023.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,135.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,666 shares of company stock valued at $722,270 over the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

