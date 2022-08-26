State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 10,000 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $5,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 22.8% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,002,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,811,000 after buying an additional 186,050 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,341,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,867,000 after buying an additional 32,367 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $2,269,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 103.7% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 24,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,500 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $988,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,059,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 48,252 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,629 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:REXR opened at $65.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.81. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.84 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.21 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 29.79%. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on REXR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

