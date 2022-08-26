51,202 Shares in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 51,202 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,955,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.11% of Ziff Davis as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZD. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at $775,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at $1,576,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at $2,119,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at $1,345,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at $5,091,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Ziff Davis Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ZD opened at $83.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.83 and a 200 day moving average of $87.28. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.42 and a fifty-two week high of $143.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $337.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.66 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 25.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ziff Davis

In related news, Director Sarah Ann Fay bought 1,162 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.49 per share, with a total value of $100,501.38. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,444.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

