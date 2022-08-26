Raymond James & Associates Grows Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.15% of Generac worth $28,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 260.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Generac by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,966,000 after buying an additional 20,575 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Generac by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,368,000 after buying an additional 19,576 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Generac by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 93,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,959,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Generac by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at $161,883,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Generac to $394.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Northland Securities began coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.86.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $249.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.55. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.94 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

