State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 229,999 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 229,999 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $5,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,390,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,636,000 after purchasing an additional 426,489 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,776,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,524,000 after buying an additional 899,103 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.4% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,272,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,513,000 after buying an additional 1,469,442 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,198,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,584,000 after buying an additional 176,769 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,704,000 after buying an additional 188,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $29.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.07. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.