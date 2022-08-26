Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $31,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 173,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,287,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 208,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,962,000 after buying an additional 30,072 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $547,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,856,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $651,495,000 after buying an additional 146,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNI stock opened at $126.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.64. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $106.61 and a 1 year high of $137.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.569 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.35%.

CNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.24.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

