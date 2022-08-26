Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 419.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $246.86 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $354.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.30.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 78.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.29.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

