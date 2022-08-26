Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.22% of Avery Dennison worth $30,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 60.2% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 32.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.57.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $195.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.29 and its 200 day moving average is $174.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

