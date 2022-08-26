Raymond James & Associates Acquires 95,476 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,476 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.17% of W. P. Carey worth $27,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,897,000 after purchasing an additional 722,076 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,980,000 after purchasing an additional 605,568 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,930,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,568,000 after purchasing an additional 50,728 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,430,000 after purchasing an additional 123,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,817,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,160,000 after purchasing an additional 57,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of WPC opened at $86.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $89.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.67.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 154.18%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.80.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

