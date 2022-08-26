State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 20,045 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,026 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,045 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,261,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,223,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,731 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 308.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,832,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $136,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,408 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $36,835,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 57.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,887,320 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $70,132,000 after acquiring an additional 691,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth about $21,790,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $175,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 851,235 shares in the company, valued at $23,843,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 23,610 shares of company stock worth $665,163 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.41.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

