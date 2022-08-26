State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $5.31 Million Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.07% of Old Republic International worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,740,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,037,000 after purchasing an additional 98,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 207.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 803,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,742,000 after purchasing an additional 542,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORI opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $27.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.24%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

ORI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

