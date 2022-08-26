State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 1,144 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $19,273,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 297,936 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,407,000 after buying an additional 91,264 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 94,592 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,702,000 after buying an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $456,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $147,432.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,348,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,331. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $147,432.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,348,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,633 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NetApp Price Performance

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NetApp to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

NTAP stock opened at $78.56 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.26 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.01 and a 200 day moving average of $74.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 122.12%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

