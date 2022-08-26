Raymond James & Associates Trims Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.10% of Yum! Brands worth $32,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,409,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430,918 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,977,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,372,000 after buying an additional 558,053 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,606,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $639,597,000 after buying an additional 483,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,660,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,758,090,000 after buying an additional 399,872 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE YUM opened at $116.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price objective on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

