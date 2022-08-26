55I LLC Increases Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,458,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,313,125,000 after buying an additional 1,017,515 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $783,509,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,535,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $635,907,000 after buying an additional 2,586,939 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 32.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,029,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $469,484,000 after buying an additional 1,956,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,160,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $532,716,000 after buying an additional 257,263 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler bought 18,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,492.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $3,416,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,937,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Cohler bought 18,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $991,442.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,492.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.04.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $54.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.97. The company has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.53. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.44%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

