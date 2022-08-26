NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 400 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 575.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 150,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $1,270,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,148,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 150,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $1,270,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,148,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $544,898.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 218,082 shares in the company, valued at $15,959,240.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 245,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,553. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ares Management Trading Up 3.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARES shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Ares Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ares Management from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $78.13 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $90.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $618.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.41%.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.