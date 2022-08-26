Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,038 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,675,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,453,000 after acquiring an additional 60,622 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 132.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,111,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,481 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,718,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60,128 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,678,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,690,000 after purchasing an additional 209,220 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,342,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,576,000 after purchasing an additional 55,830 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.89.

Henry Schein stock opened at $75.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $70.25 and a one year high of $92.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

