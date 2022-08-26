NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 918 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,781 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 0.4% in the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 70,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in PulteGroup by 5.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in PulteGroup by 2.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in PulteGroup by 10.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $43.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.53 and a 200 day moving average of $43.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.32. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on PHM shares. Bank of America lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.21.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

