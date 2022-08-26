NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 918 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,781 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 0.4% in the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 70,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in PulteGroup by 5.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in PulteGroup by 2.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in PulteGroup by 10.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.
PulteGroup Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $43.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.53 and a 200 day moving average of $43.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.32. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have commented on PHM shares. Bank of America lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.21.
About PulteGroup
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PulteGroup (PHM)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.