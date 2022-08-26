NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Takes $2.04 Million Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 88,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,159,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,999,000 after purchasing an additional 233,853 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,195,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,589,000 after buying an additional 1,571,122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,276,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,436,000 after buying an additional 364,282 shares in the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 7,918,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,941,000 after buying an additional 1,366,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 124.5% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,953,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,975 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Benchmark cut their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

TCOM opened at $28.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.84 and a beta of 0.63. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average is $24.18.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 16.53%. Trip.com Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

