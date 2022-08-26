NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 308 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUSA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,878,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MUSA. StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Insider Activity

Murphy USA Price Performance

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total value of $14,274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 463,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,326,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total value of $14,274,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 463,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,326,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $327,814.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,155.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MUSA opened at $297.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $267.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.24 and a 52 week high of $303.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $2.88. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 21.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 5.68%.

Murphy USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.