NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 348,638 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348,638 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at $1,900,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cerner by 407.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,499,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,131,000 after buying an additional 5,219,392 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Cerner by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 182,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,120,000 after buying an additional 52,049 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cerner by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,834,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,223,000 after buying an additional 833,393 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 702.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC now owns 181,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,005,000 after buying an additional 159,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Sunday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

Cerner Price Performance

Cerner Company Profile

CERN opened at $94.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.08. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $95.40.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

