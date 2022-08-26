JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708,635 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 48,250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $151,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,786,922 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,470,795,000 after buying an additional 333,863 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,504,904,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Autodesk by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,112,980 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,156,529,000 after purchasing an additional 186,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,566,451 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $999,908,000 after purchasing an additional 99,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in Autodesk by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,264,249 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $917,874,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $220.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.58. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $335.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.57.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Autodesk (ADSK)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.