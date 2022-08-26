Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 171,700 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 171,700 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 19,959 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $231,125.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,019,916.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 19,959 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $231,125.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,019,916.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 70,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $824,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 521,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,146,309.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 329,222 shares of company stock valued at $3,906,512. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on IRWD. StockNews.com raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $14.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 26.52, a current ratio of 26.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $97.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.51 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 41.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

