NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Cuts Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,293,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,804,000 after acquiring an additional 572,929 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,975,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,055,000 after acquiring an additional 83,521 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,671,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,193,000 after acquiring an additional 175,358 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,910,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,823,000 after acquiring an additional 157,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,672,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,906,000 after acquiring an additional 21,920 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $80.04 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.