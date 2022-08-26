FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 36.6% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of FMC by 37.1% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 146,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,234,000 after acquiring an additional 39,567 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMC Stock Up 2.5 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FMC shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.64.

FMC stock opened at $117.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.40. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $87.42 and a twelve month high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.97%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

