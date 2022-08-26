Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 68.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,509,956 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022,204 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $153,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,319 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,062 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 424,545 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,258 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

AEM opened at $45.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.81. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $67.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

