JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 588,702 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,578,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 588,702 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.39% of Suncor Energy worth $181,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SU. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $110,774,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 251.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,821,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,731,000 after buying an additional 4,165,006 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,802.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,993,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,132,000 after buying an additional 3,783,176 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,365,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $134,446,000 after buying an additional 2,376,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,453,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,520 shares during the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of SU opened at $34.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.74. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.3656 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.