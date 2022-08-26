11,108 Shares in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,594,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,420,000 after purchasing an additional 213,907 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $873,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

AXIS Capital Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $54.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $44.49 and a 52-week high of $61.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.57.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 8.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.