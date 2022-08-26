WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,598 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $243,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $34,335.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at $248,302. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nazila Habibizad sold 4,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $314,314.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,918 shares in the company, valued at $599,200.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GBT opened at $67.55 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $73.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day moving average is $34.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.07). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.30% and a negative return on equity of 170.37%. The company had revenue of $71.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GBT shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

