WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 5,116 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) by 132.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,985 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.06% of City worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of City in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of City by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of City by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of City in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of City in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

City Price Performance

Shares of CHCO stock opened at $87.79 on Friday. City Holding has a 1-year low of $71.64 and a 1-year high of $90.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.71. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. City had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $59.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHCO shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of City in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at City

In other City news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total transaction of $32,452.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,360.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

