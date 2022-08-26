PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,486,486 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,384,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $261,151,000 after buying an additional 121,024 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 554,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,566,000 after purchasing an additional 38,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Loop Capital reduced their price target on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on PayPal from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush reduced their price target on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.84.

PayPal Stock Up 3.2 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $96.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.59, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $296.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.68.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

