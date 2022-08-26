Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.05% of Silk Road Medical worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 8.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 9.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 5.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Insider Transactions at Silk Road Medical

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $1,213,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,649 shares in the company, valued at $9,934,045.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 25,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $1,175,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,370,160.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $1,213,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,649 shares in the company, valued at $9,934,045.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $4,698,350. Insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical Stock Up 1.6 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of SILK opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.00. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $67.49.

Several brokerages have commented on SILK. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

Silk Road Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Featured Stories

