WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 103.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,467 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Cousins Properties by 60.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Cousins Properties by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 33,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its position in Cousins Properties by 6.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 7,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cousins Properties by 4.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cousins Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CUZ. TheStreet cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $28.63 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.61 and a 52-week high of $42.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day moving average of $34.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

