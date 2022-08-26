WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $774,000 in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 238.2% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

FIVE stock opened at $134.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $233.57.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIVE. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Five Below from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded Five Below from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Five Below from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.68.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

