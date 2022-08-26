WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $774,000 in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 238.2% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.
Five Below Stock Up 1.6 %
FIVE stock opened at $134.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $233.57.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIVE. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Five Below from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded Five Below from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Five Below from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.68.
Five Below Profile
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Five Below (FIVE)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.