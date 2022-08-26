WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $779,000 in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,250 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 157.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Paycom Software to $339.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.53.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $374.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 95.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.82 and a 52-week high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $550.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

