Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 90.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,556 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,187.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $1,316,225.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,810,903.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SITE opened at $137.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.35. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.77 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.11. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.67.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

