Jennison Associates LLC Invests $413,000 in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.1% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $167.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.80 and its 200 day moving average is $189.57. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.12 and a twelve month high of $376.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the sale, the president now owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,371,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $3,895,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 231,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,079,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,302. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $410.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.53.

Zscaler Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.