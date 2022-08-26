Jennison Associates LLC Invests $413,000 in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.1% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $167.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.80 and its 200 day moving average is $189.57. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.12 and a twelve month high of $376.11.
In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the sale, the president now owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,371,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $3,895,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 231,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,079,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,302. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $410.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.53.
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
