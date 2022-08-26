Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,528 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 16,574 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.11% of Zumiez worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zumiez by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,947 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Zumiez by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,003 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Zumiez by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,460 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zumiez by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Zumiez by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,599 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. Zumiez Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The stock has a market cap of $543.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.35.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). Zumiez had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $220.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Zumiez from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

