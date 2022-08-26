Jennison Associates LLC Has $367,000 Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTD. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,323.96 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,082.78 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,239.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1,298.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.81 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,365.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,752,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,365.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,752,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 9,570 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,287.11, for a total value of $12,317,642.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,991,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $39,292,049 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,298.25.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

