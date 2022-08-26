Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Cut to $212.00

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $214.00 to $212.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.94.

Crown Castle International Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $177.42 on Friday. Crown Castle International has a 52-week low of $153.70 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.72. The company has a market capitalization of $76.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Activity

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

