New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get New Gold alerts:

NGD has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut New Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on New Gold from $1.75 to $0.85 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.20 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.51.

New Gold Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Gold

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $484.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. New Gold has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the second quarter worth $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 887,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 39,580 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in New Gold by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 965,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 231,077 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in New Gold by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,830,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,009,000 after buying an additional 602,263 shares during the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Gold

(Get Rating)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.