Analysts Set Expectations for National Health Investors, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of National Health Investors in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 24th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.05. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for National Health Investors’ current full-year earnings is $4.52 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for National Health Investors’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.34 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NHI. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

National Health Investors Price Performance

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

Shares of NHI opened at $67.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 0.88. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $67.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.58%.

Insider Transactions at National Health Investors

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.93 per share, with a total value of $98,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,147.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Health Investors

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 286,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,348 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 25.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,191,000 after purchasing an additional 23,737 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $701,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in National Health Investors by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

