Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Ivanhoe Mines in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ivanhoe Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

IVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.83.

Ivanhoe Mines Trading Up 3.6 %

Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at C$9.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.81. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of C$6.41 and a 1 year high of C$13.15. The stock has a market cap of C$11.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.18, a current ratio of 22.59 and a quick ratio of 21.62.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.24. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

