Raymond James Comments on Kinross Gold Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Kinross Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 0.6 %

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.14.

Shares of TSE K opened at C$4.72 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.92 and a 1 year high of C$8.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.92. The firm has a market cap of C$6.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Insider Activity at Kinross Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 34,360 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.30, for a total transaction of C$182,108.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$560,798.30. In other news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 34,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.30, for a total value of C$182,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$560,798.30. Also, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.34, for a total transaction of C$43,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$180,248.88. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,360 shares of company stock worth $247,808.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

